Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'

Sooraj Pancholi was arrested by the police on the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by Jiah before death

On April 28, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released the final verdict of Jiah Khan suicide case involving Sooraj Pancholi; the latter has been found 'not guilty' of the abetment charges.

After the court announced the final verdict, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan spoke to the media outside court and raised the question, ‘how did my child die?'

Rabia added: “Main ek baat kahungi. Aaj abetment to suicide eradicate hua hai. Lekin the question mark is 'how did my child die?' So the cause of death is still pending.”

She is the one who has been calling Jiah’s death a murder and not a suicide since day one. She was also asked by the media if she will reach out the High Court over the matter. In response she stated: “She will.”

On June 3, 2013, Khan was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai. Immediately after that, police arrested Pancholi on the basis of a 6-page letter supposedly penned by Khan. He was accused of abetment under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. However, he was granted bail later the same year.

Previously, NDTV mentioned that Sooraj Pancholi claimed of being accused in a 'false case' on April 12, 2023, reports Pinkvilla.