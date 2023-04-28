Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner is urging her family to address the beauty issues and standards in the trailer of upcoming documentary titled Kardashians on Hulu.

Hulu dropped the highly-anticipated teaser on YouTube on April 27, 2023. In the shared glimpses, Jenner, 25, is revealing her thoughts about the perceived standard of beauty and how her family may have played a role in it.



“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” Jenner said

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the beauty mogul said.

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott.

She also told a friend, "I wished I never touched anything to begin with."

Although its unclear from the preview what Jenner may have been referring to, the entrepreneur has previously admitted to enlarging her lips.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she revealed in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9 in April. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added how becoming a mother has made her reconsider the effects of beauty expectations and societal standards in that same interview.

"[Stormi]'s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

The Kardashians will be releasing on May 25, 2023 on Hulu.