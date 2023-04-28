 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Kylie Jenner admits I dont want my daughter to do things I did
Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner is urging her family to address the beauty issues and standards in the trailer of upcoming documentary titled Kardashians on Hulu. 

Hulu dropped the highly-anticipated teaser on YouTube on April 27, 2023. In the shared glimpses, Jenner, 25, is revealing her thoughts about the perceived standard of beauty and how her family may have played a role in it.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” Jenner said

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the beauty mogul said.

 "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott.

She also told a friend, "I wished I never touched anything to begin with."

Although its unclear from the preview what Jenner may have been referring to, the entrepreneur has previously admitted to enlarging her lips.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she revealed in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9 in April. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added how becoming a mother has made her reconsider the effects of beauty expectations and societal standards in that same interview.

"[Stormi]'s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

The Kardashians will be releasing on May 25, 2023 on Hulu.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'
Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with video

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie
Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts
Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’ video

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing'