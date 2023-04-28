 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'

Priyanka Chopra opened up about the hard time following the premature birth of her baby girl Malti Marie.

The Citadel star recalled the painful moments when she thought she would lose her baby girl, who was born via surrogacy, following her early birth.

In an interview with Today, the global sensation revealed how terrified she was when she got to know that her little bundle of joy was coming early.

"I remember [Nick] just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do,'" Priyanka said of her husband Nick Jonas. "And he’s like, 'Just get into the car with me.'"

After the couple brought their girl home, Priyanka said she used to check her daughter’s pulse every couple of minutes in absence of monitors.

"You know your child is alive, because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor," she explained.

"I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on."

Priyanka added that Malti Marie, who is now one-year-old, has "got me wrapped around her finger."

In another interview with Elle, Priyanka said, "I don’t even know how I'll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me.”

"I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest.

“She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is -- to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do."

