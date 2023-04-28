Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'

Dune: Part Two actor Zendaya called her and co-star Timothée Chalamet's character "alliens" as she talked about the love story and shooting romance sequences during sunset hour.



In an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, the Euphoria actress dished details on how difficult it was at first to nevegate the relationship between a space warrior and the young duke of a planet.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” she said.



Zendaya further added that it was actually “funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

However, by the end of the filming, they ended up accepting the “awkward and uncomfortable” nature of it all.

“I was like, Does Chani get awkward?” the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress said. “Does that happen to her? Does she know what that feels like?”

The 26-year-old actress revealed the difficulty of shooting romantic scenes specifically in remote desert locations in Abu Dhabi and Jordan, as it was like “a ticking timer” trying to capture the shots within one hour each day when sunset was at its peak, known in the industry as golden hour.

“You kind of feel like, OK, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this. So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours,” she explained.

“Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas.” she added.

The director on the film, Denis Villeneuve also gave the two stars credit for making it work and finding their version of romance in the Warner Bros. and Legendary sequel.

“I think something we can all relate to is just love,” Zendaya added. “These characters literally live on another planet, right? They’re aliens. It was interesting finding these tender moments in such turmoil and chaos.”

Dune: Part Two will be releasing on November 3, 2023.