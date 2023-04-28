 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamets role in Dune: Part Two alliens
Zendaya calls her and Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Dune: Part Two' 'alliens'

Dune: Part Two actor Zendaya called her and co-star Timothée Chalamet's character "alliens" as she talked about the love story and shooting romance sequences during sunset hour.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, the Euphoria actress dished details on how difficult it was at first to nevegate the relationship between a space warrior and the young duke of a planet.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” she said.

Zendaya further added that it was actually “funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

However, by the end of the filming, they ended up accepting the “awkward and uncomfortable” nature of it all. 

“I was like, Does Chani get awkward?” the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress said. “Does that happen to her? Does she know what that feels like?”

The 26-year-old actress revealed the difficulty of shooting romantic scenes specifically in remote desert locations in Abu Dhabi and Jordan, as it was like “a ticking timer” trying to capture the shots within one hour each day when sunset was at its peak, known in the industry as golden hour.

“You kind of feel like, OK, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this. So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours,” she explained. 

“Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas.” she added.

The director on the film, Denis Villeneuve also gave the two stars credit for making it work and finding their version of romance in the Warner Bros. and Legendary sequel.

“I think something we can all relate to is just love,” Zendaya added. “These characters literally live on another planet, right? They’re aliens. It was interesting finding these tender moments in such turmoil and chaos.”

Dune: Part Two will be releasing on November 3, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

'Dune: Part Two' director gives exclusive details about Margot Fenring role

'Dune: Part Two' director gives exclusive details about Margot Fenring role
‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season

‘The Crown’ reveals first look of Prince William, Kate Middleton from final season
Harry Styles ignites One Direction reunion hopes: 'Never say never'

Harry Styles ignites One Direction reunion hopes: 'Never say never'
‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith has been canceled

‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith has been canceled
Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’

Rachel McAdams says playing a ‘mom’ is a ‘real privilege’
Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November

Dolly Parton will release her rock album in November
James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn reveals importance of Rocket's storyline in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career

Richard Gere shares he used to ‘starve’ at the beginning of his acting career
Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’

Jason Momoa teaches his children major life lesson about ‘falling’
‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer

‘The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds’ gets its first ever trailer
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen was unaware show is based on reality
Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch

Khloe Kardashian reveals facial stitches after tumour surgery in The Kardashians: Watch