Jessie and D'Lila Combs step out in matching looks following Diddy's transfer to new prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila made a stylish appearance at a Los Angeles party on Friday.

The 19-year-old sisters attended an exclusive gathering hosted by Cade Hudson, Britney Spears' manager and longtime friend.

Jessie and D'Lila coordinated their looks for the evening, pairing denim jackets with pale purple bodycon dresses.

Read More: Diddy gets shifted to new prison over 'safety' concerns

The twins are two of the three children Combs shared with his former partner, Kim Porter, who died aged 47 from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Combs' representative Juda Engelmayer said: "They are young women enjoying their lives, spending time with friends and having their own experiences.

They deserve the opportunity to enjoy themselves and make their own way in the world without every public appearance being connected to their father."

Paris Hilton also arrived alongside her mother, Kathy Hilton, greeting the evening with her trademark broad smile.

Issa Rae and Eddie Redmayne were also spotted heading to the party, with TMZ reporting that Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was among those on the guest list.

Read More: Where is ‘Diddy' Combs now? Everything to know about his new prison

The gathering took place just hours after the Daily Mail reported that Combs had been moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania.