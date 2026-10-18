 
Geo News

BBC ‘Celebrity Traitors' viewers furious as they question major issue

Fans have shared their ideas on Reddit, TikTok and X

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 18, 2026

BBC ‘Celebrity Traitors viewers furious as they question major issue

BBC viewers are getting frustrated with The Celebrity Traitors and asking the show to change one part of the game that they believe is making things unfair for the Faithfuls.

The problem started getting more attention after some Traitors were caught and sent home.

Viewers expected the Faithfuls to have a real advantage after finding someone who had been secretly working against them.

But that does not always happen because the remaining Traitors can bring a new person into their group.

At the start of the series, Claudia Winkleman picked Maya Jama and Richard E. Grant to be Traitors.

READ MORE: BBC's ‘Celebrity Traitors' hit with setback as new tension arises

They, however, later brought James Acaster into the group, as Richard was caught at the first roundtable after accidentally giving away his secret.

Professor Hannah Fry was also exposed during a later vote.

Even after these victories, the Faithfuls still had to keep looking for Traitors, while the group was able to bring King Kenny onto their side.

This has left viewers wondering why catching a Traitor feels like starting the game all over again.

One fan suggested adding £5,000 to the prize money every time the Faithfuls catch one.

Other viewers believe there should be a limit on how many new Traitors can join the group.

Fans have shared their ideas on Reddit, TikTok and X, hoping the BBC will consider making a change.

Make us preferred on Google
Drake calls lawsuit over ‘Janice STFU' completely false
Drake calls lawsuit over ‘Janice STFU' completely false
Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter's 'beef' resurfaces after new update
Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter's 'beef' resurfaces after new update
Jessie and D'Lila Combs step out in matching looks following Diddy's transfer to new prison
Jessie and D'Lila Combs step out in matching looks following Diddy's transfer to new prison
Jenny McCarthy recalls Katie Holmes' sudden change after marrying Tom Cruise
Jenny McCarthy recalls Katie Holmes' sudden change after marrying Tom Cruise
Louis Tomlinson remembers pal Liam Payne after death anniversary
Louis Tomlinson remembers pal Liam Payne after death anniversary
Taylor Swift fans excited for brand new performance after 'Encore' release
Taylor Swift fans excited for brand new performance after 'Encore' release
Why ‘Hunger Game' star reached painful point after years in Hollywood
Why ‘Hunger Game' star reached painful point after years in Hollywood
Kylie Kelce shares rare insights into Jason's bond with daughter Wyatt
Kylie Kelce shares rare insights into Jason's bond with daughter Wyatt