Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency will shut down his Weverse Community

The duo opened up their Weverse community on April 17th

K-pop group Astro’s agency will be closing down the Weverse Community for Sanha and Moonbin after the latter’s death. Moonbin passed away on April 19th, 2023.

The duo opened up their Weverse community on April 17th, only two days before the idol’s tragic death. The agency elaborated in their statement, writing:

“This is Fantagio.

While expressing our deep grief at the sudden passing of our artist ASTRO’s Moonbin, we are making an announcement regarding the suspension of Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse service.

All services within Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse platform will end on April 30.

Following the termination of service, it will not be possible to view or upload posts, photos, or videos on all menus, and it will not be possible to enter the community following the end of service.

If you need to back up the content in Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse community, please proceed with the backup individually.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused in using the service.”