New group from Blackpink’s agency ‘Baby Monster’ will have five members

K-pop group Blackpink’s agency, YG Entertainment’s new group Baby Monster will be made up of five members. The final lineup for the group will be revealed in two weeks.

They released the last video for their final evaluation series on April 28th which followed the seven trainees as they exhibited their skills in hopes to make it into the group. Towards the end of the episode, the founder of the company Yang Hyun Suk revealed his plans for the band.

“Ever since we started planning the group BABYMONSTER, the number of members I had in mind for the group was five. Honestly, YG has never created girl groups with lots of members. BLACKPINK has four members, and 2NE1 also has four members.”

Although he confirmed that he had not come to any decisions about who the final members would be, saying: “I still haven’t been able to decide who those five members will be. The final member lineup for BABYMONSTER will be publicly announced in two weeks, on May 12 at midnight [KST].”



