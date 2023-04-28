'Dune: Part Two' director gives exclusive details about Margot Fenring role

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve introduced a new character and also detailed about the significence of her role.

In a new first look at Dune: Part Two shared by Vanity Fair, Villeneuve detailed what the people should expect from the new Bene Gesserit sister.

The Dune director introduced Margot Fenring, played by Léa Seydoux, as a sister of Bene Gesserit as a new addition to the film.

Seydoux, who has also starred in a James Bond movie "will be a secret agent in the movie" and will be "full of surprises" as revealed by the director.

When Villeneuve was asked if the character will be good or evil, he avoided to gave a clear-cut answer and went on explaining Gesserit's overall deal.

"Margot Fenring is a Bene Gesserit sister, but will be a secret agent in the movie. It was very playful to work with Léa. It’s a character full of surprises. The main goal of the Bene Gesserit is to make sure that humanity will move in the right direction. The Bene Gesserit, they don’t think about what’s good or what is evil."

He further continued. "That’s not very important for them. What is important is to bring humanity to its full potential and to try to create a being that will bring humanity to enlightenment. It’s their full agenda, which takes place over thousands of years of planning and controlling. They are the true masters of this world. Their biggest weapon is time. They see the world in centuries."

Dune is based on the first part of sci-fi novel, which follows the religious sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit and several members, such as Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica, who believe in the prophecy that her son Paul Atreides played by Timothée Chalamet.