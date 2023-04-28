 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga achieves 2nd highest 1st week sales of any K-pop soloist

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has now earned the second highest first week sales of any K-pop soloist in Hanteo history. The rapper released his solo album named D-Day on April 21st.

Immediately after release, he successfully broke the record for highest first day sales by a solo album by selling 1,072,311 copies on just the first day. According to Hanteo Chart, Suga has now sold 1,072,311 copies of the album in the first week of its release.

He is topped by his band mate Jimin who broke the record with his solo debut album Face which came out recently. Suga is the ninth general artist with the best first week sales, coming behind his own group BTS, Blackpink, TXT, Seventeen, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Stray Kids and Jimin.

He also came out with his first solo documentary on April 21st which shows the rapper as he goes on a journey across several cities and also gives a look into the process of making the album. 

