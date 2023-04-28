Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict

Sooraj Pancholi Distributes Sweets as Verdict in Jiah Khan Suicide Case Takes '10 Painful Years'

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi recently distributed sweets among his friends and family, expressing his relief over the verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case that took "10 painful years" to reach a conclusion. The Bombay High Court had recently upheld the trial court's order of dropping the charges against Pancholi in the case, which had been a longstanding legal battle for the actor.

Jiah Khan, a British-American actress, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013, and the police had initially arrested Sooraj Pancholi on charges of abetment to suicide. However, the case had been mired in controversy and legal battles, with Pancholi maintaining his innocence throughout the ordeal.

In a statement to the media, Pancholi expressed his gratitude to the court for the verdict and stated that the past 10 years had been a challenging time for him and his family. He also thanked his well-wishers for their support and added that he was looking forward to moving on with his life and career.

Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with the film "Hero" in 2015, has been eagerly awaiting the verdict in the Jiah Khan case, which had overshadowed his career in the film industry. With the court's decision now in his favor, Pancholi hopes to leave the controversy behind and focus on his upcoming projects.