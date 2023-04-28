 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is pictured with the United Arab Emirates Golden Visa. — Instagram/official_mayaali
Actress Maya Ali has become the latest Pakistani celebrity to be offered the Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

The UAE government had launched the golden visa scheme — the first of its kind in the Middle East — in 2019 in a bid to attract wealthy and highly skilled people by offering long-term residence visas. The visa is issued for five or 10 years and is renewed automatically.

Maya took to Instagram to share the news with a picture of her holding the visa alongside a UAE official.

"So grateful to have received my Golden Visa. It’s an absolute honour for me," she wrote in the caption. "Special thanks to @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen‼️"

With a golden visa, foreigners can live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100% ownership of any business on the UAE’s mainland.

Other showbiz personalities who have gotten the visa include Humayun Saeed, Fakhar-e-Alam, Sana Javed, and her husband Umair Jaswal.

International stars who have received the prestigious golden visa include Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty etc. 

