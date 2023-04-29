 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Web Desk

Babar Azam's viral video with Shadab Khan’s parents triggers emotional reactions

Web Desk

Babar Azam poses with Shadab Khans parents. — Twitter/@GhaziHafeez
Babar Azam poses with Shadab Khan's parents. — Twitter/@GhaziHafeez

A video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam meeting with his teammate Shadab Khan’s parents has gone viral on social media.

Azam shares a friendship bond with his teammates, especially Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq.

Babar and the team are currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

After the conclusion of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, Babar got a chance to share a moment with vice-captain Shadab's parents. Shadab, who got married to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter earlier this year, asked Babar to meet his mother.

The Pakistani skipper came to Shadab's mother who hugged him and wished him luck. Later on, Babar posed for a picture with Shadab's parents.

The video of this adorable meet-up went viral on social media.

During the first of five-match ODI series in Rawalpindi on Thursday, it was Zaman who carried the day for the home team, bringing Pakistan within 34 runs of victory before being finally caught off a miscued shot.

Imam-ul-Haq (60 off 65 balls) and Zaman put on 124 for the first wicket by the 22nd over, negating New Zealand's attack on a flat Pindi stadium pitch.

Once Haq, who hit five boundaries and a six in his 15th ODI fifty, was removed leg-before by spinner Ish Sodhi, Pakistan were carried further towards the target by a 90-run stand between Zaman and skipper Babar Azam.

Azam fell one short of a half-century when he edged pacer Adam Milne behind the stumps to Tom Latham. He hit three fours and a six off 46 balls.

Pakistan stuttered when Shan Masood fell for a miserable 12-ball one and Agha Salman for seven but Mohammad Rizwan ensured the opportunity was not wasted by hitting the winning boundary during his 34-ball 42 not out.

The victory was Pakistan´s 500th in 949 ODIs. 

