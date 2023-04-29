Molly Ringwald 'didn't like Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald revealed she passed on 1990's rom-com Pretty Woman, which later became a career starter for Julia Roberts.

During an interview with The Guardian, "Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn’t really like the story,” adding, “Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it.”

Other prominent roles the Dahmer star rejected included The Silence of the Lambs and Working Girl.

“I didn’t really feel like darker roles were available to me. The ones that I wanted to do, I didn’t get,” Ringwald recalled. “I was too young for certain roles. I was at this weird in-between stage.”

Ringwald also hits back at the growing cancel culture, adding it is “unsustainable”.

The 55-year-old voiced her opinion about #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in the industry.

“I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now. But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation,' and I worry about that,” said the actress.

“It’s unsustainable, in a way," she added.

“Some people have been unfairly cancelled, and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein,” she said.