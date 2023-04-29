Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?

Royal family and Prince harry seem to change their policies about each others as they have recently shown some respect for each other.

The palace left many in shock as they proudly announced that Harry will attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6 even after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's serious allegations against some of teh senior royals.

In a surprise announcement, Buckingham Palace said "they are pleased" to confirm that Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony while Meghan Markle stays in California to look after their children, Archie and Lilibet.



Some believe that the royal family has decided to put on a united front on the monarch's landmark event that's why they have extended an olive branch to the couple.



Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry also appeared changing their policy about the Firm as they have decided to support the King on his big day even having issues with the Firm.

A very few experts have questioned why the Duke agreed to travel to the UK, leaving his wife and children alone in the US.

It comes as Harry previously demanded an apology from the royal family for his wife Meghan, saying: "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."

Harry added: "If people had listened" when he first spoke about his concerns, he and his wife would not have had a rift with his family, adding: "That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves."

Meghan's hubby made the comments in an interview with the Daily Telegraph conducted before the launch of his autobiography Spare, which contained a number of controversial claims against fellow royals.

It is not made clear what he is asking his family to apologise for, but Harry has in the past spoken about royals who have been opposed to his relationship with his wife.

Harry also said in the interview he was confused as to why it seemed so "shocking and outrageous" that he was trying to tell what he called the "truthful" side of his story, adding he wanted to continue "the good fight" by standing up for his wife, and encouraging other men to do the same.

"If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?" he asked.

But now, the relationship between the two parties seems to take a new turn as fans are questioning whether the royal family has apologised to Meghan or the Sussexes have given in to the monarchy.

There are also reports that Meghan wants to heal rift with the royal family for her and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet as she wants them to meet their grandfather.