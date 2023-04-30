 
Prince Harry pays special tribute to James Corden

Prince Harry, Adele, Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell, Harry Styles made a low-key appearance off-screen to support James Corden on his final Late Late Show.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on the famous host's las show. He exchanged few words with members of the crew and the Gavin & Stacey star's family.

Meghan's hubby even went into the audience to greet James' mum and dad personally.

Harry was even seen singing to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" during one of the advertisement breaks.

Meanwhile James could not control his emotions during his final show when singing sensation Adele, according to Hello!, revealed that her song, "I Drink Wine", was written after the host had opened up to her about his struggles about being on social media.

Tom Cruise, Will Ferrell, Harry Styles also made a low-key appearance off-screen to support the host on his final episode aired on Thursday.

Harry first appeared previously made an appearance on the show in 2021, in a segment titled: "Spending the Afternoon with Prince Harry." He shared the truth of his side about quitting the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle, offering insights into their new Montecito home life and that Archie's first word was "crocodile".

