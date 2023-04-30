 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten this season, defeat White Sox 12-3

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
The Tampa Bay Rays came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night, thanks to a 10-run seventh inning. 

Lance Lynn had a no-hitter going into the seventh, but a home run from Wander Franco opened the floodgates for the Rays. Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe hit back-to-back homers, and Franco drove in three runs in the inning. 

The White Sox have now lost ten games in a row, while the Rays have won nine of their last 11. They also remain undefeated on the road, winning all 12 of their away games this season.

The White Sox took the lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run single from Elvis Andrus, taking advantage of some wildness from Rays opener Calvin Faucher. Eloy Jimenez added another run with an RBI double in the sixth, but the Rays bullpen shut down the White Sox for the rest of the game. Yonny Chirinos led the charge, giving up just one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Francisco Mejia hit a solo homer for the Rays in the eighth, while Arozarena hit his second home run of the night in the ninth.

Lynn took the loss for the White Sox, giving up four runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, while Bummer and Lambert both gave up three runs in the seventh inning. Luis Robert was removed from the game in the second inning as a managerial decision after appearing to run gingerly out of the box in his first at-bat.

The win improves the Rays' record to 16-14, while the White Sox fall to 13-15. The two teams will play again on Sunday, with the White Sox hoping to avoid an 11th straight loss.

