Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares new details about King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

British royal family has released new details and provided the first glimpse into King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation robes ahead of the historic day on May 6.

Ahead of Coronation on Saturday, new details have been released to provide a glimpse of the Coronation Robes to be worn by the King and the Queen Consort.

In accordance with tradition, they will wear two different sets of robes during the Coronation Service - the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate.

Robes of State are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey, and Robes of Estate are worn on departure, following the Coronation Service, and are traditionally more personalised in design.

The new images show the Royal School of Needlework’s embroidery team conserving The King’s Robe of State, which will be worn by His Majesty on arrival at Westminster Abbey, and The Queen Consort’s Robe of Estate, which will be worn after Her Majesty is crowned, on departure from Westminster Abbey.

As Duchess of Cornwall, The Queen Consort became Patron of the Royal School of Needlework in 2017.

All four robes will be seen in full on the day of the Coronation.

