Showbiz
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sanam Marvi shines on Times Square billboard

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Sanam Marvis photograph shines at Times Square in New York, United States. — Spotify Pakistan
Sanam Marvi's photograph shines at Times Square in New York, United States. — Spotify Pakistan

Sanam Marvi, Pakistan's celebrated sufi and folk singer, was recently announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan programme's ambassador for the month of April.

Following the honour by Spotify — a dynamic digital music service that houses millions of songs on its platform from across the world, Marvi was recently featured on the digital billboard at Times Square in New York City.

"Times Square in its Sufi era with @SanamMarviMusic," Spotify wrote in its Instagram post.

"Listen to her and other amazing women on the #EQUALPakistan playlist," it added.

The singer, known for her perfectly-pitched vocals, has been ruling over the hearts and minds of listeners across the globe for the past 14 years.

Her stature in the global music landscape stands tall as she shines at the most busiest and commercial intersection in the world.

Several Pakistani musicians have previously been featured at this central location in the Big Apple.

Legendary singers including Tina Sani, Nazia Hassan and Hadiqa Kiani have graced the billboards as the OGs of Pakistani music, while names that have recently garnered praise and showcased include Natasha Noorani, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Momina Mustehsan and Hassan Raheem.

Meanwhile, faces of young Coke Studio sensations Eva Baloch and Shae Gill were also seen adorning the mighty billboard in NY.

