Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Paul Schrader speaks out against Oscars

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Paul Schrader has a reputation for calling a spade a spade, which led him to sidelined awards, even the Oscars.

During an interview with Interview Magazine, the American Gigolo writer revealed that he told his partners not to measure success with award shows.

“It’s hard not to feel good when people say nice things, even when you think they’re wrong,” Schrader continued. “On the other hand, I remember saying to Scorsese years ago—because Marty had a very strong desire to win an Oscar and should have won an Oscar for some of his films, but didn’t, and he was chafing—so I said to him, ‘Marty if your priority is to win an Oscar, you’re going to need a new set of priorities.’ 

And fortunately he did win his, but all you have to do is look back through the litany of films that have won to realize that it’s not company you really want to be in.”

In 2019, the director bagged his first career Oscar nomination for First Reformed as it was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

But, The Card Counter director said that he grows disinterested in the celebrated ceremony.

“I haven’t watched it in 10 or 15 years,” adding, “I still voted, although this time I think I abstained in 80 percent of the votes.”

