Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk has called out his critics for labeling him "conservative" as the Twitter chief claimed to be "moderate."

During an interview with HBO’s Real Time hosted by Bill Maher, the tech billionaire said, "It's bizarre that we've come to this point where- free speech used to be a left or a liberal value, and yet we see from the quote ‘left’ a desire to actually censor. And that seems crazy," Musk said. "I mean, I think we should be extremely concerned about anything that undermines the First Amendment.

There's a reason for the First Amendment… People came from countries where they could not speak freely and where saying certain things would get thrown into prison. And they were like, well, we don't want that here. And by the way, in many parts of the world, including part of what the people might think are relatively similar to the United States, the speech laws are draconian." 

