 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

The pair have been good friends since the time of their idol training
The pair have been good friends since the time of their idol training

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Bahiyyih from Kep1er explain what it’s like to watch their trainee friends debut. The pair have been good friends since the time of their idol training.

Eunchae explained that it was quite strange to see Bahiyyih performing as a proper idol during her first show since she ended her training as a part of Kep1er before Eunchae. She added that the experience inspired her to work harder to end her training as well because she felt left out.

For Bahiyyih, her debut as an idol made her hopeful that Eunchae would be able to successfully do so as well. After Eunchae finished up with training, she and Bahiyyih officially met up as idols at Music Bank and filmed the challenges for their respective songs Fearless And Up!

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out' video

Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'
Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public video

Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group
Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show
Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'
K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June

K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June
Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’

Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’
'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige

'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige
Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours

Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours