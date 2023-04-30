Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

The pair have been good friends since the time of their idol training

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Bahiyyih from Kep1er explain what it’s like to watch their trainee friends debut. The pair have been good friends since the time of their idol training.

Eunchae explained that it was quite strange to see Bahiyyih performing as a proper idol during her first show since she ended her training as a part of Kep1er before Eunchae. She added that the experience inspired her to work harder to end her training as well because she felt left out.

For Bahiyyih, her debut as an idol made her hopeful that Eunchae would be able to successfully do so as well. After Eunchae finished up with training, she and Bahiyyih officially met up as idols at Music Bank and filmed the challenges for their respective songs Fearless And Up!