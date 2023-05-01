 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan to make his directorial debut with web-series 'Stardom'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Aryans web-series Stardom is going to be a 6-episodic show
Aryan's web-series 'Stardom' is going to be a 6-episodic show

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is slowly and gradually making his way into the entertainment industry; the latter is all set to make his directorial debut with a web-series named Stardom.

In December 2022, Aryan confirmed his debut as a director by sharing a picture of a script that had 'For Aryan' written on it. He captioned the picture: "Wrapped with the writing ... can't wait to say action." However, he did not reveal the name of the series at the time.

But, reports have now revealed that the title of the 6-episode web-series is titled as Stardom.

"It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom", added sources.

Sources further revealed: "Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in-fact, he is also the show runner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months."

Backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan's debut series is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry.

On the other hand, Red Chillies is currently working for Shah Rukh's upcoming film Jawan which is slated to release on June 2. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan recently collaborated together in latter's clothing brand's Dyavol X ad campaign, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan says working with Shah Rukh Khan is 'never challenging'

Aryan Khan says working with Shah Rukh Khan is 'never challenging'
Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood

Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood
Priyanka Chopra's

Priyanka Chopra's "Citadel" Beats "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" to Top Web Series Viewership Chart
Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices

Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices
Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi outside Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi outside Mumbai airport
Salman Khan makes 'insightful' statement about women clothing in Bollywood, receives backlash

Salman Khan makes 'insightful' statement about women clothing in Bollywood, receives backlash

Sanam Marvi shines on Times Square billboard

Sanam Marvi shines on Times Square billboard
Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'

Ranbir Kapoor credits wife Alia Bhatt for pushing him to do 'Yoga'
Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'

Vicky Kaushal strikes pose with legends 'Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy'
Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'

Salman Khan finally talks about dealing with 'death threats'
Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan reveals he once 'fired a bullet' at Shah Rukh Khan

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima remember late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary