Aryan Khan to make his directorial debut with web-series 'Stardom'

Aryan's web-series 'Stardom' is going to be a 6-episodic show

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is slowly and gradually making his way into the entertainment industry; the latter is all set to make his directorial debut with a web-series named Stardom.

In December 2022, Aryan confirmed his debut as a director by sharing a picture of a script that had 'For Aryan' written on it. He captioned the picture: "Wrapped with the writing ... can't wait to say action." However, he did not reveal the name of the series at the time.

But, reports have now revealed that the title of the 6-episode web-series is titled as Stardom.

"It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom", added sources.

Sources further revealed: "Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in-fact, he is also the show runner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months."

Backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan's debut series is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry.

On the other hand, Red Chillies is currently working for Shah Rukh's upcoming film Jawan which is slated to release on June 2. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan recently collaborated together in latter's clothing brand's Dyavol X ad campaign, reports Pinkvilla.