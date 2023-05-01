Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate 'seven years of togetherness'

Bipasha and Karan share glimpse of their anniversary celebration

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover drop a video to show how they celebrated their seven years of togetherness.

Taking it to her Instagram, Bipasha shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving happily to the song Moments Like This. Later, they cut a scrumptious mango cake and treated each other to a bite. "7 beautiful years together as husband and wife. Happy anniversary my love", wrote Bipasha.

As soon as they dropped the video of their small scale wedding anniversary celebration, fans and celebrities came forward to shower love and blessings on the happy couple.



Shamita Shetty, Arti Singh and Neelam Kothari wished them a happy anniversary. Meanwhile, fans also wished them and called them the 'sweetest couple'.

The lovebirds fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. Soon after, they decided to tie the knot in 2016. The duo is now parents to an adorable little baby girl named Devi whom they welcomed into the world in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan Singh is going to feature in the film Fighter alongside Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He was recently spotted leaving for Assam for the shoot of Siddharth Anand's directorial film. The movie is set to hit theatres in January 2024, reports Pinkvilla.