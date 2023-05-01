'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in

Severance director and producer Ben Stiller have quashed rumours about the Apple TV+ show after rumours of the season two delay gained traction.



"No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other, and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible," the Night at the Museum star said.

The comment came amidst the thriller psychological thriller was dogged by rumours that series' co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman had locked horns over the show, TV Line reports.

Moreover, Puck News also reported a series of matters that threw a spanner into the season two production, including a "toxic" work environment, script, and budget issues.

However, an insider close to the production shut down the reports, calling them baseless.

The source told the outlet that season 2 "is on schedule, the budget is the same as Season 1, Dan, Beau, and Mark are all working together… [Beau] was hired for Season 3, and since they don’t have a traditional writers' room, it made sense he would get involved in the current season as well."

