Matthew Lawrence shares his experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood

Matthew Lawrence has recently opened up about his dark experience in Hollywood on the latest episode of the Brotherly Love podcast.



The actor shared that he had a disturbing encounter with an Oscar-winning director (without giving away his name) where he asked him to remove his clothes for a “role” in Marvel movies.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” said the 43-year-old.

Lawrence disclosed, “I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room – which I can't believe they sent me to – of a very prominent Oscar Award-winning director.”

The actor shared that the prominent “director showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me and said if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next Marvel character”.

Lawrence further stated that he declined and later his agency sacked him as he left the “hotel room”.

Reflecting on the #MeTooMovement, Mrs Doubtfire actor described as “a very good thing” but contested that men did not receive the same support as women in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

“A lot of my other male friends have gone through this with both men and women in this industry, but there's a double standard,” explained the actor.

Lawrence pointed out, “Terry Crews comes out and says it, and people were laughing at him.”

“Not a lot of guys have come out and talked about this in the industry,” remarked Blossom actor.

He added, “Now granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through … Men go through this as well."