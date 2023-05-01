 
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles

Experts have just issued a dire warning about Prince Harry’s future and how it depends on his decisions after the Coronation.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She fears, “Harry’s future relationship with his father could come hinge on where he decides to spend those precious hours on May 6:"

Either that or "In London soaking up the national high of a nice bit of pomp or handing out Paw Patrol lolly bags to preschoolers?”

This claim has come amid similar warnings that Prince Harry should be prepared for a dose of ' cold reality here.'

In light of how, “Even if Harry decided to spend days and days holed up inside Frogmore Cottage, his bittersweet last stint at what was his and Meghan’s UK home, it’s not to say that Charles could or would be popping around for cups of tea and deep and meaningful chats on the reg.”

