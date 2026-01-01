Meghan Markle forced to change strategy for 2026 after brutal setback

Meghan Markle has been given a crucial advice for her upcoming business move as the Sussex brand is left in peril following the exodus of employees.

The Duchess of Sussex had started 2025 with a bang and had continued her streak of venturing into different businesses despite the brutal criticism peppered with every big move. However, towards the end, as the Archewell Foundation (renamed Archewell Philanthropies) is undergoing restructuring.

As the senior members of the Sussex team marked their exit, prominently their 11th publicist Meredith Maines and their longtime aide James Holt, the couple is speculated to go through a proper reset and Meghan, and experts believe this is an important year to make an impact.

“From a PR point of view, 2026 feels like a pivotal reset year for Meghan,” Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede told the Express UK.

While there is uncertainty surrounding Meghan’s Netflix show and if there will be a third season but she still has her lifestyle brand As Ever.

“The appetite isn’t necessarily for more from Meghan, but for clarity from her. We want to define who she is and what her place is in the world of celebrity,” Nick explained. “She has scatter-gunned herself constantly over the past few years and it’s not really worked.”

The expert suggested that for “maximum success”, Meghan should focus on two things “consistency and credibility”. He added that it means that she would have to commit to quality rather quantity. This is how she would reframe her narrative.

“The biggest win for Meghan would be to let her work speak louder than her story,” he said. “When she’s at her strongest, she’s impactful and influential which is the lane she should stay in. I’m excited to see where she goes in 2026.”