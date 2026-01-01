Prince William, Princess Kate home security breach: Shocking details

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who moved into their new home Forest Lodge in Windsor two months ago, received some alarming news about their London home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently away for their Christmas holiday break. They had joined the royal family at Sandringham for the annual walk to the St Mary Magdalene Church and it is understood that they continued on to their own plans afterwards.

Amid the break, an intruder broke in at Kensington Palace residence just days before Christmas, according to The Sun report.

The future King and Queen may have marked Forest Lodge as their ‘forever home’ in Windsor but they also use their 20-room Apartment 1A as their London home at Kensington Palace.

A 39-year-old man identified as Derek Egan was seen climbing over the fence with a “heavy rucksack”. He had trespassed on two days – on December 21 and December 23. He got nicked in the gardens on both days giving proof of his crime.

He is now being held in custody and royal aides were informed of the security breaches.

Met Police’s Royal and Specialist Protection branch Dai Davies lamented over the fact that the culprit was given bail despite repeating the offence, noting it gives “serious cause for concern”.

“The police must work out what level of danger the Royal Family were in, and based on the charges, why on Earth he was given bail?” he stressed.

“Any attempt to get into Kensington Palace needs careful investigation into the motive, any mental health concerns, and if the person is fixated on a royal.”

Derek was first meant to appear at Bromley magistrates’ court on Christmas Eve but refused to leave his prison van and was remanded in custody.

Palace has not yet disclosed the names of the royals who were present at Kensington during the trespassing.