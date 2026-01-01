Prince William, Princess Kate release message hours after home break-in

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not letting bad news dampen their celebration with the family as they mark New Year’s together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently away on holiday, hit pause on their break to release a special message just hours after news of a break-in at their London home was reported.

Following the roundup shared of unseen moments to wrap up 2025 a day prior, Kensington Palace released an update with more highlights from the busy year of the Waleses with a delightful message.

“Happy New Year to everyone around the world!” the statement read. “Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!”

William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, made an appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day with the royal family.

A trespasser, who is now under custody, broke in the Kensington Palace residence of the Waleses twice in the week before Christmas. He was seen carrying a “heavy rucksack” at the time. Palace aides have been informed of the security breach but crucial details have been kept under wraps as the investigation continues.

On a much more positive note, the Waleses had an interesting year, full of big moments not just for William and Kate but also their three children. Prince George officially made a foray into royal duties, Charlotte made a special appearance alongside her father and Louis was also front and centre for key events.