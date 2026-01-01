Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet UK return ‘closer than ever’

Prince Harry seems to taking a meaningful step for his children and father King Charles as big changes take place for the Sussexes.

The icy relations began to thaw between the Duke of Sussex and his father back in September when they finally met in person after nearly two years of estrangement. The King had reportedly welcomed him with open arms, cutting no corners for their ‘private tea’ as a show of kind gesture.

At the time, Harry was also seen in his element and even earned positive press in the UK for his charity work. Given how that worked out in his favour, royal expert believe that Harry would be relying on things that he is good at in 2026.

There is currently a security review being conducted by the UK Home Office, finally addressing his concerns about his protection in the UK. The verdict on the matter is expected to be announced some time soon, but the exact date is not confirmed.

If the decision is finally what he hoped for, Harry’s visit with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is closer than ever.

Harry has been in contact with his father and if he continues that connection, it could be a crucial turning point for him, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“If his security review goes in his favour, he will feel that an obstacle to visiting the UK more often – and possibly bringing his children here – has been removed,” Bond told The Mirror. “It has also been a spanner in the works in his relationship with his father.”

Bond advised that Harry should come over often and visit his father “in person from time to time” which would help ease tensions. However, he should keep these visits private and not talk about them to the press.

Sources have previously mentioned that King Charles is delighted to see Harry as a father. He “sees how proud Harry is of his children and the way his eyes light up when he talks about them”.

The monarch also wants his grandchildren to learn about their family history and the UK as it is a part of their identity. Reports claim that Charles is “concerned that the children might be disconnected from their heritage”.

Hence at that point, Harry and Charles seem to be on the same page, which could suggest that 2026 could be the year, Archie and Lilibet touch down on UK soil.