PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'

First Lady Tehmina Durrani is seen giving her blessings to Fatima Bhutto and Graham on their wedding. — Twitter/@TehminaDurrani

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's wife and author Tehmina Durrani praised Fatima Bhutto for promoting simplicity through her marriage with Graham, in these times of crisis in the country.



Pakistani author and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's granddaughter had tied the knot with Graham (Gibran) in an intimate ceremony last week in Karachi.

"I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through," Fatima Bhutto had announced that they would not have any other ceremonies.

This act of simplicity impressed the First Lady of Pakistan, Tehmina, who said that the couple's marriage was "an important message" for the entire nation. She said that this example which has been set by Fatima should now be the new trend in society.

"Fatima Bhutto and Gibran’s marriage is an important message of simplicity for the entire nation. The example set in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s historic library at 70 Clifton must become the new trend. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.

Tehmina also shared an adorable picture from the event which showed her giving her blessings to the bride and groom.

Earlier, Fatima's brother Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, who first broke the new of the wedding, had also said that the family felt it was appropriate not to celebrate the marriage "lavishly due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women".

Sharing details about her marriage, Fatima had told her followers that Zulfikar tied the imam zamin, which belonged to their grandmother Nusrat Bhutto, on her and the nikah was solemnised in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's libraries, a place she said was her "most beloved places on earth".

"Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my grandfather himself," she wrote in the thread that contained a vibrant picture of her and Graham with all of what she had mentioned, in the background.