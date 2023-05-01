Prince Harry ‘faces quite the predicament’ with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a massive predicament which is slated to cause massive turmoil.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She believes “Sure, Harry could fly in ahead of the coronation but last it was reported, Charles and wife Queen Camilla had only managed one full rehearsal of the big day suggesting they need all the prep time they can get.”

Thus poor old Aitch now faces quite the predicament. Does he choose his father or his family? London or Montecito? Honouring his royal legacy or focusing on the future?”