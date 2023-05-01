 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch
Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch

Jennifer Aniston has recently given a shoutout to her celebrity friends on social media.

On Monday, the Friends alum took to Instagram and posted a star-studded video montage who have contributed to her life’s experience.

In a short clip, the Murder Mystery star could be seen hanging out with the likes of Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon in throwback clips from recent times.

Not only that, other stars were included Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Jodie Turner-Smith, as well as her former Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Aniston and Cox were seen playing the piano together, whereas she and Witherspoon going about on the set of The Morning Show.

Captioning her post, the Bruce Almighty actress wrote, “Thank god for girlfriends.”

Following her montage, Cox commented, “Thank God for you!!”

Witherspoon stated, “Amen, sister!! So grateful to have YOU in my life!”

The post came in after Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux spent good time over dinner with pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Meanwhile, the post garnered over 1.1 million likes while her fans and followers had dropped love emojis in the comment section. 

More From Entertainment:

Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed

Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed
Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’

‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’
King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how

King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how
Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist video

Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist
Riley Keough reveals why she felt shy ‘vocalising’ acting ambitions video

Riley Keough reveals why she felt shy ‘vocalising’ acting ambitions

Gordon Ramsay reacts to MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo's death

Gordon Ramsay reacts to MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo's death

James Gunn breaks his silence on being rehired by Marvel

James Gunn breaks his silence on being rehired by Marvel
'Guardians' star Chris Pratt's worst audition was at a 'nasty' male strip club video

'Guardians' star Chris Pratt's worst audition was at a 'nasty' male strip club

'What really happened': Book to release on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce video

'What really happened': Book to release on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce

Rihanna shares stunning photos as she becomes most followed woman on Twitter

Rihanna shares stunning photos as she becomes most followed woman on Twitter