Showbiz
Monday May 01, 2023
Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for "Ponniyin Selvan 2" screening

Monday May 01, 2023

Manisha Koirala will come back to screens for Ponniyin Selvan 2
Actress Manisha Koirala recently reunited with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a special screening of his latest film, "Ponniyin Selvan 2."

Koirala, who has worked with Ratnam on several critically acclaimed films in the past, including "Bombay" and "Dil Se," took to social media to share a picture of herself with the director and his wife, actress Suhasini Maniratnam.

In her post, Koirala expressed her excitement about watching the film and praised Ratnam's talent as a filmmaker.

The screening was attended by several other celebrities from the film industry, including actors Madhavan and Khushbu Sundar, who also praised Ratnam's latest offering.

"Ponniyin Selvan 2" is the second installment of Ratnam's epic historical drama based on the Tamil novel of the same name. The film stars an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

