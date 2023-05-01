Ali Zafar clarifies reports on joining political party

Renowned singer’s ‘political hoodie’ sparks speculations on social media — Twitter/AliZafarsays

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has denied speculations on social media about joining a political party.

A picture of the celebrity wearing a hoodie inscribed with a political slogan and images of a bat and lion — election symbols of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) respectively — sparked the speculations.

The social media users shared the image, claiming that Ali Zafar has joined the PML-N.

Taking to Twitter, the singer clarified that he was wearing a red jacket at the concert in Toronto last night.

“Man! I've received so many messages as I turned on my phone [...] inquiring about if I have joined any party,” he wrote in the tweet.



He said the much-talked image of what he wore at the concert was from a brand named “Raasta” that “uses local symbols and desi [local] catchphrases for aesthetic purposes”.

“The same hoodie had a balla [bat] and a teer [arrow] also. Just wore it casually as he’d sent a gift,” he said.

“Next time I will even wear a vest cautiously,” he wrote sarcastically.

In another tweet, he also lamented that it is not appropriate to politicise and make everything controversial without verification.

In a video message, the renowned celebrity said that election symbols of other political parties are also inscribed on the hoodie.

He said political slogan “Sher Aya Sher Aya” of PML-N was also written on the hoodie, asking his followers not to make things controversial.