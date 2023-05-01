 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar clarifies reports on joining political party

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Renowned singer’s ‘political hoodie’ sparks speculations on social media — Twitter/AliZafarsays
Renowned singer’s ‘political hoodie’ sparks speculations on social media — Twitter/AliZafarsays

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has denied speculations on social media about joining a political party.

A picture of the celebrity wearing a hoodie inscribed with a political slogan and images of a bat and lion — election symbols of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)  respectively — sparked the speculations.

The social media users shared the image, claiming that Ali Zafar has joined the PML-N.

Taking to Twitter, the singer clarified that he was wearing a red jacket at the concert in Toronto last night.

“Man! I've received so many messages as I turned on my phone [...] inquiring about if I have joined any party,” he wrote in the tweet.

He said the much-talked image of what he wore at the concert was from a brand named “Raasta” that “uses local symbols and desi [local] catchphrases for aesthetic purposes”.

“The same hoodie had a balla [bat] and a teer [arrow] also. Just wore it casually as he’d sent a gift,” he said.

“Next time I will even wear a vest cautiously,” he wrote sarcastically.

In another tweet, he also lamented that it is not appropriate to politicise and make everything controversial without verification.

In a video message, the renowned celebrity said that election symbols of other political parties are also inscribed on the hoodie.

He said political slogan “Sher Aya Sher Aya” of PML-N was also written on the hoodie, asking his followers not to make things controversial.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan reiterates readiness for elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14

Imran Khan reiterates readiness for elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14
Maryam says Supreme Court will have to accept parliament’s decision on Punjab polls

Maryam says Supreme Court will have to accept parliament’s decision on Punjab polls
Justice Isa recommends elevation of SHC, PHC chief justices to Supreme Court

Justice Isa recommends elevation of SHC, PHC chief justices to Supreme Court
How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?

How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?
Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'

Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'
Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting

Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting
PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'

PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'
US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan video

US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan
Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims

Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims
When is next rain spell expected in Karachi?

When is next rain spell expected in Karachi?

All Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in next 48 hours: FO

All Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in next 48 hours: FO
Three tourists die, four injured after jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK

Three tourists die, four injured after jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK