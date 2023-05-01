 
Monday May 01, 2023
K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols

The idol wanted to take part in these new trends and even did dance challenges with other artists
K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang reveals what it’s like to adjust to promotions with younger idols. He just came out with his second solo album Down To Earth which is his first comeback in six years.

He sat down for an interview with Vogue Singapore where he discussed the different trends among 4th generation idols and the impact that it had on his promotions. “I became curious about how [third- and fourth-generation idols] approach things. Through my daily interactions with them, I began to understand more about the different trends or platforms they were interested in.”

Even after spending nearly two decades in the industry, the idol wanted to take part in these new trends and even did dance challenges with other artists. "I opened up to the idea of trying dance challenges or partaking in new platforms, but it would be a lie if I said that there was no pressure to try these new things that I had never tried before. When I actually tried it though, it was easier than I thought.”

