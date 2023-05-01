 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s outfits at Louis Vuitton show receives mixed reactions

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

The group just released their latest comeback named Unforgiven
The group just released their latest comeback named 'Unforgiven'

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s outfits at the recent Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall show in Seoul received a mixed response from fans. The event was attended by several idols including members from New Jeans, Stray Kids, NCT and more.

The girls of Le Sserafim have worked with several designers since their debut including Sakura who has modeled for Louis Vuitton and has also worked with Harper’s Bazaar and Spur Magazine for pictorials.

They debuted several colorful looks at the show which showed off each of the member’s unique personality. While some fans applauded the individualism, others claimed the looks were not cohesive and they should have attempted to create some sort of link between the looks.

The group just released their latest comeback named Unforgiven which is their first full length album.

More From Entertainment:

Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office

Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office
K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols

K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols
K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’

K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album
K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album

K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album
DC boss James Gunn teases 'Superman Reboot'

DC boss James Gunn teases 'Superman Reboot'
How Guillermo Del Toro ended up with a role on 'Barry'

How Guillermo Del Toro ended up with a role on 'Barry'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' makes critics go gaga

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' makes critics go gaga
Several fans get kicked out of BTS’ Suga’s concert

Several fans get kicked out of BTS’ Suga’s concert
Stanley Tucci opens up about wife Felicity Blunt's support during cancer treatment

Stanley Tucci opens up about wife Felicity Blunt's support during cancer treatment
Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch

Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch
Victoria Beckham shares heartfelt note to honour designer Karl Lagerfeld

Victoria Beckham shares heartfelt note to honour designer Karl Lagerfeld