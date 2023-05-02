Prince Harry talks about time he wanted to 'hide from humanity'

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he wanted to steer clear from the British public.



The Duke of Sussex recalls the moment he was humiliated and called a ‘racist’ by Britons after a viral video of him passing comments on a fellow Pakistani cadet went viral from the army days.

Sharing his feelings from the time, Harry expresses his relief ahead of going to his pilot training in memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke pens: “I shipped off to RAF Barkston Heath. Strange time to begin flight training, to begin any kind of training. My congenitally weak powers of concentration were never weaker. But maybe, I told myself, it’s also the best time. I wanted to hide from humanity, flee the planet, and since a rocket wasn’t available, maybe an aeroplane would do.”

Harry also shares how he was checked time and again before he boarded for the training.

He adds: “Before I could climb into any aircraft, however, the Army would need to make sure I had the right stuff. For several weeks they poked my body, probed my mind. Drug-free, they concluded. They seemed surprised. Also, videos to the contrary notwithstanding, not a total thicko. So…proceed.”

Prince Harry in the past has spoken about his drug problems. The Duke of Sussex admits he started consuming substance from his school days in Eton.