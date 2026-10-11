Niall Horan gives sneak peek inside ‘Dinner Party’ with Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan has delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Lewis Capaldi enjoying a relaxed musical evening at his Dinner Party event.

Over the weekend, the former One Direction star took to social media to revisit a special moment from the previous week.

On Saturday, October 10, he posted a 56-second video featuring Capaldi hanging out with friends and musicians in a laid-back lounge setting.

READ MORE: Niall Horan wraps up UK leg of 'Dinner Party: Live on Tour'

The This Town singer captioned, “This time last week my pal @LewisCapaldi came along to the dinner party,” warmly reflecting on his friend's visit.

The video captures a more casual side of the music stars, far removed from the bright lights and roaring crowds of their live performances.

It opens with an acoustic guitar being played in a modern lounge, before the camera turns to Capaldi, who appears relaxed and cheerful as he laughs and enjoys the company around him.

As the footage continues, a group of musicians gathers around sofas for an informal acoustic jam session, with guitars providing the soundtrack to the evening.

Towards the end of the clip, the Scottish singer is seen standing near a doorway, gesturing playfully as he reacts to the moment.

For the singers, the two singers have already shared a memorable musical moment this month, joining voices for an emotional performance of You & I.

Their connection, both onstage and away from the spotlight, has made their interactions particularly enjoyable for fans.

READ MORE: Niall Horan marks 10th anniversary of his 1st solo song after One Direction