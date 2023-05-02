 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Jessica Alba looks radiant as ever as she turns 42!
Jessica Alba looks radiant as ever as she turns 42!

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her 42nd birthday last Friday with a weekend getaway with her closest friends.

Alba took to Instagram the following day to share photos of herself with a homemade cake, as well as various snaps documenting her relaxing and fun trip.

In her Instagram post, the Dark Angel star can be seen enjoying a day in the countryside, hanging out by a creek with her friends. Alba commemorated the day by adding a friendship lock to their memento collection.

The Fantastic Four actress, who enjoyed a spring break trip to Hawaii with her family a couple of weeks ago, shared her gratitude for the birthday wishes in her Instagram caption.

“Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. So grateful for another trip around the sun," she wrote.

Alba also thanked her gal pals for making her day special.

“Shout out to my girls for making the weekend extra special. Here’s to more love, light & growth!”

The Golden Globe nominee was dazzling in a casual black sweater, dangling earrings with an aquamarine gemstone, and layers of silver necklaces with a lavish display of diamonds.

She wore her subtly-highlighted hair in luscious curls and a minimal makeup look, highlighting her flawless skin.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th anniversary: ‘Love is everything’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th anniversary: ‘Love is everything’
Prince William has seen his worth 'all wrong': Prince Harry video

Prince William has seen his worth 'all wrong': Prince Harry
Prince Harry talks about time he wanted to 'hide from humanity' video

Prince Harry talks about time he wanted to 'hide from humanity'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting closer to give their relationship a name?
Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event

Met Gala 2023: Star-studded lineup for year's biggest fashion event
K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group

K-pop group Enhypen’s Sunghoon reveals he fought all 6 members of his group
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s outfits at Louis Vuitton show receives mixed reactions

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s outfits at Louis Vuitton show receives mixed reactions
Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office

Korean film ‘Dream’ starring IU and Park Seo Joon big hit in box office
K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols

K-pop group BigBang’s Taeyang discusses adjusting to promotions with younger idols
K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’

K-pop group New Jeans hit 100 million views on music video for ‘Hype Boy’
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal comeback schedule and tracklist for new album
K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album

K-pop group Seventeen breaks record for best selling K-pop album