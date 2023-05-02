Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

Jessica Alba looks radiant as ever as she turns 42!

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her 42nd birthday last Friday with a weekend getaway with her closest friends.

Alba took to Instagram the following day to share photos of herself with a homemade cake, as well as various snaps documenting her relaxing and fun trip.

In her Instagram post, the Dark Angel star can be seen enjoying a day in the countryside, hanging out by a creek with her friends. Alba commemorated the day by adding a friendship lock to their memento collection.

The Fantastic Four actress, who enjoyed a spring break trip to Hawaii with her family a couple of weeks ago, shared her gratitude for the birthday wishes in her Instagram caption.

“Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. So grateful for another trip around the sun," she wrote.



Alba also thanked her gal pals for making her day special.

“Shout out to my girls for making the weekend extra special. Here’s to more love, light & growth!”

The Golden Globe nominee was dazzling in a casual black sweater, dangling earrings with an aquamarine gemstone, and layers of silver necklaces with a lavish display of diamonds.

She wore her subtly-highlighted hair in luscious curls and a minimal makeup look, highlighting her flawless skin.