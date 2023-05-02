Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala diamond necklace to be auctioned after event

Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari diamond necklace costs around $25 million

Priyanka Chopra's statement neck piece, which she wore at the MET Gala, will be auctioned after the event, reports News18.

Global icon Priyanka wore a sparkling 11.6 carat diamond necklace worth $25 million which is of around 204 crore when converted to Indian Rupee.

A tweet has been going viral on social media revealing the original price of the necklace. The tweet further unveiled that the statement piece will be auctioned after the MET Gala.

The tweet read: “Her USD 25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after Met Gala @priyankachopra."

Chopra made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2023 wearing a thigh slit strapless gown by ace designer Valentino. She made a stylish entry at the event with husband Nick Jonas. The lovebirds arrived at the gala walking hand in hand.

Both Priyanka and Nick received the loudest cheers from the audience.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently starring in American spy series Citadel streaming on Amazon Prime. She is also looking forward to the release of her new Hollywood film Love Again, which is set to release on May 5.