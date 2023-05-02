Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet on Monday, May 1st, 2023, as they coordinated in black and white Valentino ensembles.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress donned a strapless white gown with a long, dramatic train, with a long black bow tied around her waist. Meanwhile, Brooklyn pulled off a dapper look in an all-black suit. He wore a loose-fitted sheer shirt underneath.

The couple also accessorised their looks with layers of silver, beaded and diamond necklaces courtesy of Mikimoto. The 28-year-old actress wore an additional black necklace with a cross.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was a tribute to the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s long-time creative director, who passed away in 2019 at age 85.

In an interview with People magazine ahead of the coveted charity gala, the couple shared that their goal to appear “classic” for the event. “We’re very excited to go,” said Nicola, 28. “I’m so excited about the theme because it’s amazing to honour such an icon.”

She then raved about Lagerfeld on the Vogue livestream as she walked alongside her husband, “He is such a legend, honestly, I’m so excited to see everyone interpret his legacy he left behind.”

This is Peltz and Brooklyn’s third Met Gala together, having previously attended in 2021 and 2022.

Their first appearance came nearly a year after the couple got engaged and the second a few months after they wed in a Miami ceremony that was fraught with drama.