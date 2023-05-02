 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet on Monday, May 1st, 2023, as they coordinated in black and white Valentino ensembles.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress donned a strapless white gown with a long, dramatic train, with a long black bow tied around her waist. Meanwhile, Brooklyn pulled off a dapper look in an all-black suit. He wore a loose-fitted sheer shirt underneath.

The couple also accessorised their looks with layers of silver, beaded and diamond necklaces courtesy of Mikimoto. The 28-year-old actress wore an additional black necklace with a cross.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was a tribute to the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s long-time creative director, who passed away in 2019 at age 85.

In an interview with People magazine ahead of the coveted charity gala, the couple shared that their goal to appear “classic” for the event. “We’re very excited to go,” said Nicola, 28. “I’m so excited about the theme because it’s amazing to honour such an icon.”

She then raved about Lagerfeld on the Vogue livestream as she walked alongside her husband, “He is such a legend, honestly, I’m so excited to see everyone interpret his legacy he left behind.”

This is Peltz and Brooklyn’s third Met Gala together, having previously attended in 2021 and 2022.

Their first appearance came nearly a year after the couple got engaged and the second a few months after they wed in a Miami ceremony that was fraught with drama.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split
Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money video

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos video

Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala video

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala
Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry video

Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry
Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway