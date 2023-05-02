Good news for Islamabad car owners

A representational image of cars lined up at a showroom. — Reuters/File

The Excise and Taxation department has announced relief for Islamabad car owners as they will no longer be required to bring their vehicles to the federal capital for physical examination upon transfer.



Excise and Taxation Islamabad Director Bilal Azam said that the physical examination of the Islamabad registered cars could be done in four cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

He said that the facility for the Islamabad car owners will be extended to Karachi and Quetta as well.