 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna marked her first red carpet after welcoming her first baby, at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, 2023, alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy-winning artist arrived fashionably late to the event in an all-white Valentino ensemble, covering most of her body and her head.

The bridal-esque gown featured a flower-adorned cape, dramatic train and the singer accessorised with false eyelash-adorned sunglasses.

Moreover, the Love on the Brain singer also donned $25 million worth of Cartier jewels, per Page Six. A source previously revealed to the outlet that the Umbrella hitmaker had a secret fitting for her look at 3 a.m. on Saturday for the dazzling accessories.

Following the theme of the coveted fashion event, the theme was centred around the long-time Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

Given that the late designer was known for concluding his fashion shows with a wedding look, Diamonds crooner’s bridal gown seemed like an apt tribute.

While RiRi was covered head-to-toe in her blooming cape, she removed it as she walked the steps of the Met, revealing a matching rosette-adorned dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky

Meanwhile, Rocky went comparatively casual as he sported a Gucci suit jacket and a plaid kilt layered over a pair of shimmering jeans, held up by numerous belts.

Since their second appearance as a couple together in 2021 on the stairs of the Met, the pair has been going steady since then. They welcomed her first child, a son, in May 2022, and are now expecting their second child. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady video

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady
Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast

Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast
Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show?

Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show?
Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram

Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram
Adidas in 'trouble' after Kanye West split

Adidas in 'trouble' after Kanye West split

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit
Kim Kardashian enjoys friendly reunion with ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala video

Kim Kardashian enjoys friendly reunion with ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala video

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on taking acting classes for American Horror Story
Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why