Showbiz
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Hema Malini celebrates '43 years of togetherness' with Dharmendra

Hema and Dharmendra got married on May 2, 1980
On May 2, Hema Malini wished husband Dharmendra 43 years of togetherness by dedicating him an album of memorable pictures.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Hema dropped a few couple pictures of her with Dharmendra. She also penned a heartwarming note along with the photos expressing her love and gratitude for him. She also thanked him for being an amazing partner for so many years.

The ‘dream girl’ of Bollywood wrote: “I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years.”

“Here are a few more spanning our years together”, concluded the Baghban actress.

The couple has been receiving a lot of love and wishes from fans and well-wishers living across the world.

Hema and Dharmendra got married on May 2, 1980. The couple has two beautiful daughters named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Besides being partners in real life, the two have been partners in reel life as well. They have collaborated with each other in several films including; Sholay, Naseeb, Seeta Aur Geeta and many more.

On the work front, Dharmendra is all set to star in Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani whereas Hema Malini last featured in film Shimla Mirchi along with Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkumar Rao, reports News18. 

