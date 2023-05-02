Samantha Markle reveals Meghan Markle’s first words for Prince Harry

Samantha Markle recalled the first words her half-sister Meghan Markle used for Prince Harry after their first date.

Speaking in the 7NEWS Spotlight exclusive, Samantha, her father Thomas Markle Sr and brother Thomas Markle Jr dished on some private details of Meghan’s date with her now-husband, via Express UK.

In the 50-minute show, the three family members lamented over how they were estranged from the Duchess of Sussex and how has that impacted the health of her father.

The former Hollywood actress, 41, has a strained relationship with her father’s side of the family and previously admitted she hasn’t seen Samantha in more than a decade.

In the interview, Samantha recounted Meghan saying “‘Daddy, I met a prince’ was, verbatim, what was she said.” The half-sister of Meghan insisted, “So not, ‘I met a man and he’s really interesting and I want to get to know him more.’ It was, ‘I met a prince.’”

Earlier Samantha also claimed that the Suits alum would “still be a waitress” if it wasn’t for their father.

The two estranged sisters were also involved in a lawsuit, which was eventually ruled in favour of Meghan.

Samantha was suing Meghan for alleged defamation and “injurious falsehood”- including Meghan saying she was an “only child” in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Florida judge dismissed the case, saying Meghan was expressing an opinion – and opinions cannot be proved false.