King Charles and Prince Edward bond during holidays without brother Andrew

King Charles III makes his first public appearance since leading the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations

Geo News Digital Desk
December 28, 2025

Charles and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, are currently in Sandringham while Andrew stays behind

King Charles III and Prince Edward are finally getting some brotherly bonding time in — without Andrew.

His Majesty made his first public appearance since Christmas Day on Sunday, December 28, stepping out alongside Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, in Sandringham, Norfolk. The royal brothers were joined by Edward’s wife, Sophie, as the trio headed to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The 77-year-old monarch appeared relaxed and in good spirits as he greeted well-wishers outside the church just three days after hosting Christmas celebrations at the Norfolk estate. Both Charles and Edward dressed warmly for the December chill, opting for long coats and formal trousers, while Sophie wore a beige coat paired with brown boots and a matching hat.

The appearance marked a calm moment during a quieter stretch of the festive season, with the King expected to remain at Sandringham before returning to official duties in the new year.

Christmas Day itself brought together several members of the wider family, including Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also joined the traditional church walk, with a source noting at the time that “His Majesty is very fond of them.”

However, the York sisters’ parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were once again absent, as scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein continues.

