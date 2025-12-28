Meghan Markle father talks about Christmas gift in health update

Meghan Markle's father talked about a Christmas present as he issued a fresh health update after his critical leg amputation surgery.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex's dad, Thomas Markle, was rushed to hospital by his son Thomas Jr in his new home place, the Philippines.

To save his life, doctors removed the limb below the knee on December 3 after a blood clot in his thigh reportedly disturbed the circulation.

Now, in conversation with the Mail, Thomas said that he is doing much better and his Christmas gift was that he is able to stand with the help of medical staff and his other leg.

He shared, "I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes."

"I'm doing physiotherapy every day and have managed to sit on the side of the bed and even stand on my one remaining leg with the help of a nurse and a walking frame. That was a wonderful Christmas present," Thomas added.

"There is a long way to go, but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me," the 81-year-old further said.

It is important to note that Meghan Markle sent a letter to his father after he made an emotional plea from his hospital bed to reconcile with her.

However, the context of her message is still unknown.