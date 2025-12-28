Princess Anne reunites with Peter Phillips and Harriet at Sunday service

Princess Anne reunites with her eldest son Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet for a tranquil post‑Christmas gathering at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

Anne was among the senior royals to grace church on Sunday morning, joining King Charles and other family members.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as close family including her daughter Zara Tindall with grandchildren Mia and Lena both of whom brought extra smiles to the crowd.

Peter Phillips’s appearance followed the family’s Christmas Day celebrations, after he and his fiancée spent the holiday privately with her family.

The couple, engaged since August, continue to keep their festive moments relatively low‑key.

David Armstrong‑Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his daughter Lady Margarita Armstrong‑Jones were also spotted adding even more of the extended Windsor clan to the Sunday turnout.

Andrew was notably absent, seen recently driving alone near Windsor Castle amid continued fallout from his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Nevertheless, his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie made a supportive appearance at earlier Christmas services.

Both appearances showed that the sisters are not “guilty by association,” even as their father remains distanced from family events.

Following Thursday’s Christmas gathering with the wider family, King Charles is expected to enjoy a quieter few days at Sandringham before resuming official engagements in the new year.